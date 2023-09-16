Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 544 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

