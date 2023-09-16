CGN Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $886,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $220.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

