CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

TXN stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

