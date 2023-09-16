Kwmg LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 80,594,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

