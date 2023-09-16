Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.72. 6,161,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

