NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

