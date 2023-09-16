Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.07.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $23.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average of $440.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

