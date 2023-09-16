Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

