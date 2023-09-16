CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

