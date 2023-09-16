Kwmg LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.19.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.72. 6,161,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,185. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.