Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 127 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.48.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.