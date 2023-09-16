Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 97,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,352 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

