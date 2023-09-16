American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $111,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Tower by 74.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of American Tower by 30.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $180.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $247.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

