Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.