Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 61,661,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,280,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

