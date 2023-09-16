Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average of $440.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.07.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

