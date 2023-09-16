Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.