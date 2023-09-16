1,258 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

