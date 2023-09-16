Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $300.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

