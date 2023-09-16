Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,258,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 487,635 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,245,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

