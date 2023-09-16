Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,103. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

