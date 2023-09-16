Kwmg LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 614,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.