Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 162 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.