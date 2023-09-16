Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of D opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.