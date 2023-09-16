Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 51,595 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $899,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $486.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

