Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 268,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 47,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 735,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,364,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.