Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Tesla by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

