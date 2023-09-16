CGN Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VGT stock opened at $426.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.