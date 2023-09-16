West Financial Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average is $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

