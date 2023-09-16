Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 84 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,669,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,603,000 after acquiring an additional 118,679 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 22.7% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

