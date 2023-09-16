Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $567,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after buying an additional 517,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,103,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,968,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,071.96, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

