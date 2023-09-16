McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $212,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

