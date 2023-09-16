Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 884 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

