RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 42.1% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX opened at $75.84 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

