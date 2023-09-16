Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 337 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

