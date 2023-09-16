Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

