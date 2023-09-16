Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

