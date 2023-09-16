Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PG opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.
Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.