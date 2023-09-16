Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $300.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

