Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

