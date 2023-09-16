SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.