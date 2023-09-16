Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

