Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 171.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

