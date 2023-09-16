SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.73.

Intuit Trading Down 1.7 %

INTU opened at $538.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.74 and its 200-day moving average is $458.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

