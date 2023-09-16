High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

