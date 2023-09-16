SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $468.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.