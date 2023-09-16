PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

