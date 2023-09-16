Tsfg LLC Sells 230 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.06. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.