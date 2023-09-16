Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $487,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $387.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.04 and a 200 day moving average of $367.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.