Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

